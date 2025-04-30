Previous
A Ship's Dreams by blackmutts
A Ship's Dreams

I combined a photo of the model ship from my kids favorite diner with one of the actual ocean.
30th April 2025 30th Apr 25

Brooke Lindsay

@blackmutts
Although I lost my 365 history due to a long, painful spell during the pandemic when even the idea of a hobby was overwhelming to...
Christine Sztukowski ace
Awesome
May 1st, 2025  
