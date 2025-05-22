Previous
The Annoying Coworker by blackmutts
The Annoying Coworker

We live in a fifth floor walk up… this guy is sitting in a window on the third floor & we all hear him cooing all day!
Brooke Lindsay

@blackmutts
Although I lost my 365 history due to a long, painful spell during the pandemic when even the idea of a hobby was overwhelming to...
