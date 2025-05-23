Previous
Stealing the Show by blackmutts
Stealing the Show

I know, I’ve posted flowers from this bush pretty recently, but they are just so beautiful right now!
23rd May 2025 23rd May 25

Brooke Lindsay

@blackmutts
Although I lost my 365 history due to a long, painful spell during the pandemic when even the idea of a hobby was overwhelming to...
152% complete

Photo Details

Dorothy ace
Yes they are, gorgeous!
May 23rd, 2025  
