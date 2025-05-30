Previous
Baby Pigeon by blackmutts
Baby Pigeon

This guy fell in front of one of our businesses and we took him to the Wild Bird Fund, a non-profit animal hospital for wildlife.

They estimated he’s about 2 weeks old.
30th May 2025 30th May 25

Brooke Lindsay

@blackmutts
Although I lost my 365 history due to a long, painful spell during the pandemic when even the idea of a hobby was overwhelming to...
Joyce Ann 🐶 ace
Poor baby! Hope all will be well!
May 31st, 2025  
