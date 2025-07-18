Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 613
Artist at Work
18th July 2025
18th Jul 25
2
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Brooke Lindsay
@blackmutts
Trying to take a little bit of time for myself while raising 2 kids (and a dog) in New York City... Taking the time to...
615
photos
8
followers
9
following
168% complete
View this month »
608
609
610
611
612
613
614
615
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro
Taken
19th July 2025 2:26pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
park
,
painting
,
central
,
artist
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Lovely to see an artist at work
July 20th, 2025
GaryW
Hi Brooke! I found your project browsing the latest photos here on 365 Project and thought I give you a follow. I'm a long way from NYC, but have always been fascinated with the city life. Great photos!
July 20th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close