Knight, Alone
Once a month a group does a demonstration of medieval fighting in full armor with metal swords- but then you have down time in full armour too:-)
3rd August 2025
3rd Aug 25
Brooke Lindsay
@blackmutts
Trying to take a little bit of time for myself while raising 2 kids (and a dog) in New York City... Taking the time to...
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro
Taken
3rd August 2025 7:05pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
knight
,
park
,
armor
Corinne C
ace
Great pic. Such an anachronism!
August 4th, 2025
Dorothy
ace
What a fun photo!! I think the person would be so hot in the armour! Would be fun to watch them.
August 4th, 2025
