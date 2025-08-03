Previous
Knight, Alone by blackmutts
Knight, Alone

Once a month a group does a demonstration of medieval fighting in full armor with metal swords- but then you have down time in full armour too:-)
3rd August 2025 3rd Aug 25

Brooke Lindsay

@blackmutts
Trying to take a little bit of time for myself while raising 2 kids (and a dog) in New York City... Taking the time to...
Corinne C ace
Great pic. Such an anachronism!
August 4th, 2025  
Dorothy ace
What a fun photo!! I think the person would be so hot in the armour! Would be fun to watch them.
August 4th, 2025  
