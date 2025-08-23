Previous
Part of the Line by blackmutts
Photo 649

Part of the Line

Waiting outside the Delacorte Theater in Central Park, hoping to get free tickets when they hand them out.

I tried to keep the leaves in focus & the people blurry just since I don’t know them!
23rd August 2025 23rd Aug 25

Brooke Lindsay

@blackmutts
Trying to take a little bit of time for myself while raising 2 kids (and a dog) in New York City... Taking the time to...
177% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact