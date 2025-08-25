Previous
The Stumble Inn by blackmutts
Photo 651

The Stumble Inn

I have never eaten there in over 20 years but I have always thought it has such a cute name!
25th August 2025 25th Aug 25

Brooke Lindsay

@blackmutts
Trying to take a little bit of time for myself while raising 2 kids (and a dog) in New York City... Taking the time to...
178% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact