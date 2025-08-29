Previous
What an ugly building! by blackmutts
Photo 655

What an ugly building!

Seriously, this building is relatively near where I live but it’s so tall you can see it from all over, including from this otherwise idyllic spot in Central Park. Helpful if you feel lost ai guess though!
29th August 2025 29th Aug 25

Brooke Lindsay

@blackmutts
Trying to take a little bit of time for myself while raising 2 kids (and a dog) in New York City... Taking the time to...
179% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact