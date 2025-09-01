Previous
A Castle Full of Cats! by blackmutts
Photo 658

A Castle Full of Cats!

Which is the name of an adorable picture book- but apparently William Gillette loved cats & had up to 17 in his beautiful stone manor at some point… plus these two up here!
1st September 2025 1st Sep 25

Photo Details

