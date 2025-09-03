Previous
Hungry? by blackmutts
Photo 660

This a dog food/water bowl for sale in Petco. If I ever attempted to use this for my dog, I’m pretty sure he would have nightmares for days and refuse to go near food until o brought back his regular bowls.
3rd September 2025 3rd Sep 25

Brooke Lindsay

@blackmutts
Photo Details

