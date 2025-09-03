Sign up
Photo 660
Hungry?
This a dog food/water bowl for sale in Petco. If I ever attempted to use this for my dog, I’m pretty sure he would have nightmares for days and refuse to go near food until o brought back his regular bowls.
3rd September 2025
3rd Sep 25
0
0
Brooke Lindsay
@blackmutts
Trying to take a little bit of time for myself while raising 2 kids (and a dog) in New York City... Taking the time to...
660
photos
8
followers
11
following
653
654
655
656
657
658
659
660
Tags
skull
,
halloween
,
bowls
