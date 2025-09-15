Previous
The Line by blackmutts
Photo 672

The Line

Such a huge part of the Shakespeare in the Park experience is the line though, so here is a shot of the late nighters getting set up after we were allowed to move into the Central Park at 6 am
15th September 2025 15th Sep 25

Brooke Lindsay

@blackmutts
Trying to take a little bit of time for myself while raising 2 kids (and a dog) in New York City... Taking the time to...
184% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Christine Sztukowski ace
Beautiful
September 14th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact