Blue Moon by blackmutts
Blue Moon

My dog had a healthcare recently so my oldest asked me if I was taking pictures to use for his funeral? Nope, he has recovered and is very annoyed if we try to coddle him too much.
23rd September 2025 23rd Sep 25

Brooke Lindsay

@blackmutts
