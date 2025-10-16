Previous
My Major Award* by blackmutts
Photo 703

My Major Award*

Asterisk for the Christmas Story reference.

However, as a parent with two kids & an elderly dog with health issues, I was proud to have finished enough books over the summer to earn this magnet!
