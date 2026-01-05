Previous
Divine Egypt by blackmutts
Photo 754

Divine Egypt

The entrance to the latest Egyptian exhibit at the Met… I’ll have more of these throughout the week because the week will be all data entry and catching up on housework, which don’t make for good pictures!
5th January 2026 5th Jan 26

Brooke Lindsay

@blackmutts
Trying to take a little bit of time for myself while raising 2 kids (and a dog) in New York City... Taking the time to...
206% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact