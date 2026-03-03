Previous
Not the Real Thing by blackmutts
My parents gave me a "cuddle clone" of Blue Moon- a company that custom makes stuffed animals to ressemble your pets, based on the photos you send them. It'll never be as good as the real thing, but it's still pretty cute.
