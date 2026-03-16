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Admiring the art by blackmutts
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Admiring the art

Thinking of you, a piece by Alekta Xhafa Mripa, an art installation dedicated to survivors of conflict related sexual violence

On display in Dag Hammarskjold Plaza (aka near the UN)
16th March 2026 16th Mar 26

Brooke Lindsay

@blackmutts
Trying to take a little bit of time for myself while raising 2 kids (and a dog) in New York City... Taking the time to...
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