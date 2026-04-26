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Previous
Photo 797
At the Park
Outdoors, at the park, these were more the results I was hoping for from a camera vs my phone- no filter or adjusments
26th April 2026
26th Apr 26
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Brooke Lindsay
@blackmutts
Trying to take a little bit of time for myself while raising 2 kids (and a dog) in New York City... Taking the time to...
797
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Photo Details
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3
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M50
Taken
26th April 2026 5:37pm
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dog
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cute
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pet
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