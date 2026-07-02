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Previous
Photo 809
HOT!
Had to rest up on a recently washed sidewalk before we could continue the walk!
2nd July 2026
2nd Jul 26
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Brooke Lindsay
@blackmutts
Trying to take a little bit of time for myself while raising 2 kids (and a dog) in New York City... Taking the time to...
809
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8
followers
11
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221% complete
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Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro
Taken
2nd July 2026 9:35am
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pet
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summer
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heat
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dpg
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