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59th Street Bridge by blackmutts
Photo 812

59th Street Bridge

Looking back at this I believe the air pollution had already started when I was out jogging- oops! It became extremely smoky later in the day.
16th July 2026 16th Jul 26

Brooke Lindsay

@blackmutts
Trying to take a little bit of time for myself while raising 2 kids (and a dog) in New York City... Taking the time to...
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Christine Sztukowski ace
Lovely scene
July 17th, 2026  
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