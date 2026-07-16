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Previous
Photo 812
59th Street Bridge
Looking back at this I believe the air pollution had already started when I was out jogging- oops! It became extremely smoky later in the day.
16th July 2026
16th Jul 26
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Brooke Lindsay
@blackmutts
Trying to take a little bit of time for myself while raising 2 kids (and a dog) in New York City... Taking the time to...
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365
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iPhone 15 Pro
Taken
16th July 2026 10:08am
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bridge
,
flowers
,
garden
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Lovely scene
July 17th, 2026
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