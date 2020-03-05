Sign up
Mum and dad...
Picture of my parents, taken 15 years ago. Lost mum 3 and a half years ago and just lost dad, died on 22nd Jan and had his send off in Cornwall on 5th March.
End of an era for my brothers and I. Very sad times.
5th March 2020
5th Mar 20
FunnyFace
@blightygal
Did a year of 365 in 2010-11 and since then upload the odd photo as a journal for myself. I tend to have a...
