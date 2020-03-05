Previous
Mum and dad... by blightygal
Photo 517

Mum and dad...

Picture of my parents, taken 15 years ago. Lost mum 3 and a half years ago and just lost dad, died on 22nd Jan and had his send off in Cornwall on 5th March.

End of an era for my brothers and I. Very sad times.

5th March 2020 5th Mar 20

@blightygal
