Someone's getting some sleep at least..

After a night of adventures where she kept running in and out of the house to either bring me a present (twig, leaf, paper) or tell me about it (by shouting, full-volume!), she finally crashed out to sleep the afternoon away. Recharging to do it all over again, no doubt!



I feel like waking her up like she does me but she looked so peaceful, I couldn't bring myself to do it..