Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 529
Reflection
Our Lucy in front of the TV, looking at the window to get out.. same place I took a very similar photo of our late Leo.
https://365project.org/blightygal/365/2012-11-08
Shame you can see my hands reflected! Only on a mobile phone so had to get quite close. I really need to get new batteries for my DSLR! :-)
2nd September 2020
2nd Sep 20
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
FunnyFace
@blightygal
Did a year of 365 in 2010-11 and since then upload the odd photo as a journal for myself. I tend to have a...
529
photos
2
followers
5
following
144% complete
View this month »
522
523
524
525
526
527
528
529
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Nbn
both pictures are lovely! thank you for sharing
September 2nd, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close