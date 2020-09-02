Previous
Reflection by blightygal
Photo 529

Reflection

Our Lucy in front of the TV, looking at the window to get out.. same place I took a very similar photo of our late Leo.

https://365project.org/blightygal/365/2012-11-08

Shame you can see my hands reflected! Only on a mobile phone so had to get quite close. I really need to get new batteries for my DSLR! :-)
2nd September 2020 2nd Sep 20

Photo Details

Nbn
both pictures are lovely! thank you for sharing
September 2nd, 2020  
