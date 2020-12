Apt

Sorry if swearing offends, but boy, it seemed apt to buy this decoration this year!



It's been an awful year that started on 22nd Jan, when my dad passed away and it just got worse and worse with the virus causing chaos for so many, for my friends, family, neighbours, us and of course, world over with no end in sight.



So, as the banner says, MFC! Hope next year it will just be a Merry Christmas..