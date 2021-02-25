Previous
Waiting by blightygal
Waiting

Lucy, just like our late Leo, loves walking the streets with me, even more so if Eddie comes too. She never wants to go far on her own so we walk quite a distance from home as she gains confidence with us there.

Here she is, having a sit and look around by my feet which she does a few times during our daily walk. It's been so nice and sunny these last couple of days, I really am looking forward to summer as well as the possibility that by summer, things will be a little more 'normal'. Well, as normal as life can be for any mad cat-walking lady.
25th February 2021 25th Feb 21

Boxplayer ace
I love the idea of her walking out with you.
February 26th, 2021  
