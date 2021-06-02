Previous
M&S v Aldi by blightygal
Photo 557

M&S v Aldi

Wanted to see what the fuss was about so chose a Colin the caterpillar cake this year... all I can say is.. tasted bloody awful and we've tons left... can't even feed it to the birds! :-)
2nd June 2021

