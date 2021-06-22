Previous
Number 8 by blightygal
Number 8

Last on the list yesterday and didn't go down until just before 5.30pm.

But, don't know if it's because was in a day ward and it closes at 8.30pm so staff have a life balance but this place had the nicest NHS staff I've ever met. None of them rushed off their feet, everything controlled and all of them friendly, chatty and a good laugh!

I even came round easier as they'd given me anti-sickness meds and hooked me up to saline, something I normally have to beg for because feel so rotten under a general or morphine. This time I bounced back within 15 mins!

I was so chuffed that I left a review for the hospital and I never do that... :-).

Came home, had a huge cuppa and then took our Lucy out for a walk for a couple of hours. It was so nice after wearing a mask all day to feel the fresh air on my face. Lucy was unusual too, she normally sulks if I go out but she was all huggy! Nice to be missed.
