Previous
Next
Pareidolia by blightygal
Photo 562

Pareidolia

Last years winter voila's... does anyone else see an angry monkey or is it just me?!


Covid.. cases increasing in worrying amounts.
Today a CT scan at the hospital, my first barium drink! Ha, wondering how hard that will be to down :-)
2nd July 2021 2nd Jul 21

FunnyFace

@blightygal
Did a year of 365 in 2010-11 and since then upload the odd photo as a journal for myself. I tend to have a...
153% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise