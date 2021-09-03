Nope. Not talking to you.

Our Lucy hasn't been eating for a couple of days so yesterday we took her to the vet. Because of the overdose by the vet, we have to be careful and look out for signs of any trouble or pain.





Sheer panic from the moment she saw the cat carrier.. such a shame as she used to be so good at the vets.



They've taken bloods, given her an anti-sickness med and some antacids. She ate one meal yesterday and nibbled today but the problem we have is that she isn't allowing Ed or I anywhere near her since yesterday. She's added us both to her never-ending list of things to be frightened of it seems, I hope she learns to trust us again otherwise am not sure what to do!



Off to see if she wants to go for a walk with us both. Normally it's her fav, exploring with us both with her so fingers crossed!



