New door

Ed will kill me when he finds out I've put this photo up, but then I did ask him to smile! I don't think he felt like it as he was doing the finishing touches to the DIY project :-)



Last weekend Ed changed the back door, frame, step and everything. I am seriously impressed because not only is it hard work when do the frame too, but we are in such an old old house there isn't a straight wall or floor anywhere so it was a pig of a job. Bless him, it took all day but he did an amazing job and the new back door is gorgeous, with its 6 little windows at the top to look out of.