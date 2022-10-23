Soggy

Not the best pic as it's so dark today - rain and thunderstorms all day! Lucy has been a bit whiny, waking me up at 5, 6 and finally 7am I gave up and got up to feed/fuss, only for her to run out in the garden in a thunderstorm! The cushion she is in front of was my 50th birthday present from her - it is a photo cushion of her pretty mug. All very good, cute present, but it doesn't really go anywhere and if Lucy sees it from afar, she hisses and runs off scared..! A sarnie short of a picnic that one.



Mad country with politics this week. Useless Truss quitting after destroying the economy (and she was voted by the Cons as their best candidate for PM!), and now rumours around that Boris will come back.



I will be absolutely gutted if that happens and would go protest, but hey, I think the government have just made that illegal in the UK too... Roll on next election in '24.