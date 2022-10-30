A wee snifter of milk please.

Lucy on top of a tree stump, at the corner of the pub garden last night on our walk. She loved it up there, could see everything and took a while to get her back down! Still, a lot quieter on Sunday than the weekend we've just had.



Friday night was a fight and someone trying to run over lots of folk in his car (the bloke ripped off his number plates in order not to be identified). Reports of someone with a monkey wrench and a knife as weaponry and stupid young men being 'hard' shouting at each other as if they lived in a ghetto. Lots of broken glass, wheels spinning, screaming and a 4 car chase on a residential street that happens to have 2 pubs on it.



Then Saturday night there was a hit and run right outside my house. Flashing blue lights, rubberneckers watching the commotion, laughing and joking at 1am, still with their pints of beer. It was like a disco in my house with the flashing lights until 3am. Police knocking on our doors at 1.30am as it seems the council have turned off all the CCTV we fought really hard for 3 years ago. Beyond cross they did this..



It struck me that when I first moved in, I'd rush out and help injured people caught in fights, but after further fights happened around me trying to help I just don't get involved anymore. It's not safe and to be honest, drunk & coked up folk are utter morons and good luck to them - the quicker they kill each other is fine by me now and perhaps finally get some peace. Terrible to admit I know.





Happy halloween seems apt, as it's certainly a horror living here. Sadly we are stuck financially for the time being.