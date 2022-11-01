Oldies

Mum and dads house went on the market just over a week ago, nearly 3 years after my dad died. We had so much to do but lockdowns and being so far away, it's only just gone on the market.



We had 3 viewings and a sensible offer 7 days later. Pretty incredible with such economic instability to sell a house in a week. Accepted the offer yesterday.



Very very sad to see it go even though it wasn't my childhood home near Brighton. Mum and dad were there for over 20 years. I did have a fantasy of winning enough on the lotto and buying out my 3 brothers, ha. Let's hope the folk who want it have a happy time there - apparently they have a relative who lives in the same street and want to be nearer so that's nice.

