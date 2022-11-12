Camping out.

This mild weather means that Lucy is spending a few hours a day in Leo's old cat house in the garden. I wrapped plastic recycling bags around the veranda to keep out rain, place fresh clean snug blankets on it every day and when she's comfy, pop one over her. She loves it and settles down for a snooze or two.



Funny week this one. Sold dads house very quickly but the solicitors left a lot to be desired. They used an USA based online portal for us clients which failed all the time, error page after error page which was frustrating me and my brother. They also didn't have the ability to read previous emails from me, chasing me for info that I provided at the beginning over and over again. It came to a head the other day when I criticised their system, told them to write better software and asked them if they had lost the ability to read.

Apparently that's not the done thing and I was sacked! Refused to do the sale which was actually a relief. A new solicitor the same day agreed to do the sale instead, a lovely local lady to my dad, knows the buyers solicitors well and she in just 36hrs has caught up with everything so not much time lost. Cheaper too and not a single online portal to be seen, phew. Technology only helps when it helps, this was an annoyance and made everything so much harder than it should've been.