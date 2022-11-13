Sign up
Eddie
Eddie, Lucy and I were out last night for our normal runaround the churchyard when a light fog came down. Here's Eddie doing his best Exorcist impression, ha.
I like the fog, if don't have to drive that is. I like how it mutes sound and smells nice. Waiting for it to lift this morning and enjoying the sunny and warm day that's forecast. What a November!
13th November 2022
13th Nov 22
