Eddie by blightygal
Photo 617

Eddie

Eddie, Lucy and I were out last night for our normal runaround the churchyard when a light fog came down. Here's Eddie doing his best Exorcist impression, ha.

I like the fog, if don't have to drive that is. I like how it mutes sound and smells nice. Waiting for it to lift this morning and enjoying the sunny and warm day that's forecast. What a November!
13th November 2022 13th Nov 22

blightygal
