... couple hours later.

Poor ol' Ed. He left his dads in London at about 8.30pm, and still not home 3.5hrs later and it's less than 30 miles. No gritters on the M11 motorway he said and everything came to a halt. I know too that people where we live cannot pass on roads and are leaving them to walk home.



It is insane this country. Everything is down to lack of infrastructure and cutting costs. I lived in Norway as a kid and they had several feet of snow some days - but it was all cleared by the time most people went to work, plus being prepared. Here? No. We've had snow warnings for the best part of a week and they didn't even put grit down on the motorway or our main routes through town. Found out tonight that this town has just one gritter truck to service a very busy town.



On the nice side, Lucy, after some trepidation, ventured outside to have a look a couple of times. Was cute to watch!