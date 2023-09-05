Previous
How can a monster look so cute? by blightygal
Photo 637

How can a monster look so cute?

Lucy, asleep in the garden. I should go wake her up as she kept waking me up all night. She has a very loud and very persistent meow.

I am shattered!
5th September 2023 5th Sep 23

@blightygal
Junan Heath ace
Super cute!
September 6th, 2023  
