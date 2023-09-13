Autumn

Lucy and I at the church yesterday, we've been going back to 2 walks a day now it's cooled down. Great for her but not great for my productivity! The ironing pile is getting bigger and bigger..



Lucy has forgiven me for taking her to the vet on Monday - 3 weeks after her last trip. We went to get her kidney blood test and were delighted to be informed that her kidneys are functioning normally now! The damage that was done by the vet has healed, thanks to the quick action of the Royal vet college and her week long stay of flushing out her kidneys and her clever little body healing itself.



The downside of course according to Lucy is that she is now ok to have her vaccines for the first time in over 3 years, meaning more vet trips. Monday was her booster after having the main part 3 weeks ago. So relived to have her ok and so pleased to have her protected once again against diseases, brilliant!





