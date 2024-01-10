Birthday boy

Ed and I went to a pub by the River Stort late this afternoon for a birthday treat, he is 58 today. I took this photo before we ate as we were walking up the bank, looking for the ducks to feed the bread we took with us but they were thin on the ground, only found 3.



He pulled this face when I asked for a nice b'day photo, so I threatened that I'd put it up on 365 so more people can see - he just laughed, so here it is!



Lovely meal, it was breakfast, lunch and dinner, all in one go as hadn't eaten by 4pm. Funny how you can eat and eat as a youngster and it just plain ol' hurts when get older!



Found a few more ducks after our meal, but 15 mins of this cold weather was enough and hopped happily back into the car and made a warming hot choc when got in to defrost.



He's having a hair cut tomorrow!