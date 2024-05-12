Not really

Ed and I didn't know about the Northern lights and were gutted to have missed them.

So next night, we believed the newspapers and went to find an open spot.



Apparently, said the news next day, most of the light show was in the day time and nobody would've seen after all - I wish they'd make up their minds!

I like to think that this little bit of purple may have been the end bits, we saw a little bit of green later too, before absolutely nothing.



Yeah, I know it's not but belief is a powerful thing!!