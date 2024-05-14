Wren

Whenever Lucy and I are at the church at sunset, a little wren follows us around, making warning calls to his friends. Here he/she is, perched on old ivy, wrapped around a tree above the bench Lucy was sitting on. Lucy showed no interest, instead looking out for the foxes that have taken over the churchyard, sadly. She is very frightened of them and they've already had a go at her once.



Foxes are destructive, digging massive holes everywhere, digging out my plantpots, ripped apart a new tree I put in and a couple of new shrubs, pooping and keep bringing me rubbish to clean up, including several dirty nappies. People are feeding foxes nearby, excessive amounts of food means they just don't need to leave the area anymore and are getting too many foxes in a small built up area.



It's a shame, feeding foxes is to their detriment, many animal charities, including fox specialists, say not to for a few valid reasons. Misplaced kindness.