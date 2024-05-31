Hell

Eddie took Friday off work, so we can have a long weekend of doing things for my b'day. So, stupidly I asked to pop to Ikea as wanted a new bookcase with doors (so books stop getting covered in dust) and bathroom storage which were so heavy and big, we couldn't grab them anyway as we're both sore with bad backs or arms!!



I've not been to Ikea for a few years. I have fond memories of the place, when living in Norway we'd go as a family. It was the only place that sold chips, so dad used to park us kids in the cafe, while he and mum went and shopped!



But.. I think time makes you forget that it can be a horrible place to go! They shut the Edmonton one a while ago so we went to Lakeside for the first time. Not as well laid out either.



Lots of traffic jams on the motorway, worse coming home at 2pm, had to dip into London and come home through Epping instead.



I think that's it again for a long time, until I again forget that Ikea isn't a good idea!



