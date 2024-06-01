Cold

It was really cold yesterday at the church, and for the first time, Lucy snuggled under blankets over there on the bench. She did the same this morning. 1st June and flipping horrible weather.



All my seedlings are starting to rot, through lack of sunshine I presume. They popped up beautifully about 6 weeks ago and just have stopped growing at about an inch high and leaves turning brown. Very disappointing, it would be nice to have some proper Spring/Summer weather.



Off to pub today by the river with our old neighbour who recently moved away. Ed, bless him, went out and bought me 8 loaves of cheap bread so we can feed the ducks and swans! Will take some seed too.