Treehouse

Ed spent the last 2 weekends building a treehouse for our Lucy. We had to cut down the cherry tree as the roots were too close to the drains etc underground so thought keep a bit for a house.



I know this isn't a fab pic, but was so nice to see Lucy jump up there at 10pm last night when we got back from our walk. She seems to like it, tho only had a peek inside as far as can tell. Can't see in the photo but she has a couple of windows too on the other sides. Spoiled cat! And why not?