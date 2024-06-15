Previous
Come back another day
Come back another day

Please rain, preferably Dec!
Lucy this morning, having a snooze curled up in blankets, brolly over her sheltering from the rain.

Poor ol' Ed, caught covid from the hospital and now can't visit his dad.
Oh poo, bloody Covid is everywhere at the moment, probably loving this cold damp weather. Sweet Lucy
