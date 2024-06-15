Sign up
Previous
Photo 705
Come back another day
Please rain, preferably Dec!
Lucy this morning, having a snooze curled up in blankets, brolly over her sheltering from the rain.
Poor ol' Ed, caught covid from the hospital and now can't visit his dad.
15th June 2024
15th Jun 24
FunnyFace
ace
@blightygal
Did a year of 365 in 2010-11 and since then upload the odd photo as a journal for myself.
705
photos
0
followers
0
following
Boxplayer
ace
Oh poo, bloody Covid is everywhere at the moment, probably loving this cold damp weather. Sweet Lucy
June 15th, 2024
