Another day

another cat pic and another day hiding under a brolly in the garden from the rain.



Ed's here, both of us with masks on as he's still got covid, a week in. He's packing for his holiday, tho won't be as relaxing as hoped as he'll be popping down to see his dad in hospital as soon as covid free..

His dad should be going into a nursing home, using the NHS 6 weeks of care we are entitle to but Whipps hospital failed to tell the social worker that he as delirium and they've had a covid outbreak in the ward, she was genuinely shocked when Ed updated her. Pretty bad of the hospital, trying to send a poorly man into a home full of vulnerable people without the care needed and putting others at risk. It's now all gone quiet from the social worker, I presume now having trouble finding somewhere...