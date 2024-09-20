Still not forgiven

I have to look for Lucy at the mo as not responding to my call and found her right at the back of the treehouse. Can't see her when she's laying at the back, esp as now we've put a door on it to keep the rain out, so I have to hold my phone up, take a snap then can see if there or not!



Huge thunderstorms last night (21st Sept) and she stayed in the treehouse all night. Snug as a bug and away from her awful parents. Ah well, least has somewhere warm and dry and she now has a 10cm thick foam mattress in there too! Spoiled, yes.



Fox has decided it likes our garden, even left me a messy smelly present. On the video camera we can see he stays over half hour at a time, about 4am in the morning digging up worms from the lawn. With a cat and a tortoise am not happy about that, so the garden has now small piles of chilli flakes dotted around (where Lucy doesn't walk) and cut chunks of garlic. He came back once, just for 5 mins.