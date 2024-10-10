Northern lights - 1

I told Eddie tonight about the Northern Lights been seen as far south as London tonight, how cool that would be, but with so much light pollution and in a built up area, didn't think for a second we'd see them at the churchyard while out with Lucy.



Ed went off to chat for a few moments to the security guard and I looked up at the beautiful stars above the churchyard, when I saw a little pink to the right of it. So took a photo and bingo, Northern lights were right above us! The sky soon glowed pink over the church before moving around and then starting to fade away to the left. There were little spots of green too, but couldn't get them all in the same frame.

Am delighted to have seen them at last! Proper made my year.