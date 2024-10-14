Sign up
Photo 781
You missed lunch again.
Two squirrels & 4 collared doves now sit in my garden if late out feeding them at the church. If I go for a little walk with Lucy before going into the churchyard with the food, the doves follow me around. It's all a bit Alfred Hitchcock.
Dank, horrible day.
14th October 2024
14th Oct 24
FunnyFace
ace
@blightygal
Did a year of 365 in 2010-11 and since then upload the odd photo as a journal for myself.
