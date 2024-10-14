Previous
You missed lunch again. by blightygal
Photo 781

You missed lunch again.

Two squirrels & 4 collared doves now sit in my garden if late out feeding them at the church. If I go for a little walk with Lucy before going into the churchyard with the food, the doves follow me around. It's all a bit Alfred Hitchcock.

Dank, horrible day.
14th October 2024 14th Oct 24

FunnyFace

ace
@blightygal
Did a year of 365 in 2010-11 and since then upload the odd photo as a journal for myself. I tend to have a...
213% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise