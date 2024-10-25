Previous
Next
Band night by blightygal
Photo 785

Band night

Our church time tonight with Luce was quite good, event on so the lights were on as well as the pub nearby having live music.
Could make out in the dark sky that there was some funky clouds, so took a longer exposure pic on the phone.
25th October 2024 25th Oct 24

FunnyFace

ace
@blightygal
Did a year of 365 in 2010-11 and since then upload the odd photo as a journal for myself. I tend to have a...
215% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise